Murphy runs on record, Ciattarelli asks are you better off?

Murphy was uncontested on the Democratic ballot, which saw turnout fall from four years ago when there were six candidates vying for the nomination, according to preliminary, unofficial tallies.

Murphy has a positive approval rating in polls and has gotten good grades for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. He also has a long list of accomplishments given the Democratic control of the Legislature. He ticked some of them off Tuesday: recreational marijuana legalization, offshore wind credits, a new film and TV tax credit and the implementation of sports betting, the push for which started before Murphy took office.

Ciattarelli shifted gears to general election mode Tuesday night, focusing on affordability and New Jersey's reputation for high taxes, reviving a Ronald Reagan line from his campaign against Jimmy Carter in 1980 and hoping to tap into voter frustration with the incumbent.

“Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” Ciattarelli asked.

Murphy posed his own question: do voters want to go back to reduced funding for women's health care and lower taxes for the wealthy?