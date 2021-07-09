Murphy signs clean energy bills for electric cars and solar

A similar bill signed by the governor encourages development of zero-emission vehicle fueling and charging infrastructure in redevelopment projects.

Murphy also signed two measures dealing with solar power projects. One allows so-called “dual use” solar projects located on unpreserved farm land that is still also used for agricultural purposes.

Another bill would create a successor program to a solar power program in the process of being discontinued by the state.

Joseph Fiordaliso, president of the state Board of Public Utilities, said New Jersey has more than 142,000 solar power installations statewide.

After the news conference, Murphy said nothing should be read into the fact that he did not sign the offshore wind energy bill Friday.

“I wouldn't say that (not signing the bill) today gives any indication at all,” Murphy said, adding his policy is not to comment on pending legislation until he acts on it.

Aside from granting local communities a public hearing on an offshore project that comes ashore in their town, the bill would strip those communities and their elected officials of most, if not all control over where and how the project's power lines and associated infrastructure are installed onshore.