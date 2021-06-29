Murphy signs record $46.4B budget, boosting spending by 15%

The total pension payment will tally $6.9 billion, up about 44% over last year. Legislators upped the amount from the governor’s request of $6.4 billion earlier this year because of the positive tax collections. Muoio said the higher payment will save the state $1.5 billion over 30 years.

“We're making the full pension payment," Senate President Steve Sweeney said to applause. “You know the pension system, if we hadn't started funding it it would have went bankrupt. ... That's an investment in people."

It’s the first time since 1996 the state will make a full pension payment — the amount actuaries have determined the state must pay to meet its share. Despite the full payment, New Jersey will carry an unfunded liability of about $51 billion.

The state is also flush with more than $6 billion in cash from the federal American Rescue Plan. Of that, $500 million would go to help tenants facing eviction, $250 million will go toward utility relief, $180 million for ventilation in schools and $100 million for expanded childcare. The budget also uses federal funds to provide $600 million over three years to give an additional year of special education for 22-year-olds with disabilities.