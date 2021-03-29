 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy to sign bill requiring early in-person voting in NJ
0 comments
AP

Murphy to sign bill requiring early in-person voting in NJ

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters will get the chance to vote early in person under a new law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign into law on Tuesday.

Murphy is set to sign the bill during a remote ceremony featuring Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic Georgia lawmaker whose efforts in her home state have been credited with propelling Democrats to victory there in last year's presidential and Senate elections.

“While states across our nation turn back the clock to Jim Crow-era voter suppression laws, New Jersey will expand access to the ballot box,” Murphy said in a tweet.

New Jersey already had early absentee voting, and most states offer some form of early voting, either in person or by mail.

For general elections, voters will be able to vote at certain designated polling places on the 10th day before a general election and ending on second day before the election.

For primaries in presidential years, voting can begin six days before the election and four days before non-presidential primaries. In both cases voting would end two days before the election under the new law.

The measure has been hailed by civil rights organizations, including the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union.

New Jersey's new law stands in contrast to the headline-grabbing bill signed into law in Georgia that overhauls state elections there by adding new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how voting is run.

Implementing the new law could carry a price tag of up to $50 million, according to legislative estimates. That's because counties, which run elections in the state, will require electronic poll books — part of what they'll need to determine people haven't voted more than once.

Concerns over costs were raised by county officials during hearings on the legislation earlier this year, even though the legislation specifies that the state would carry responsibility for reimbursing local governments.

Democrats, and a handful of Republicans, have embraced the law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

+4
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
National Politics

Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast, saying Monday it is taking initial steps toward approving a huge wind farm off the New Jersey coast as part of an effort to generate electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News