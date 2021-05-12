Murphy top fundraiser in NJ so far; Ciattarelli leads GOP

Unlike 2017, when Murphy face significant primary challengers and loaned his campaign more than $16 million, he's accepting public matching funds. So is Ciattarelli. They're the only two candidates in the race who qualified.

Murphy's and Ciattarelli's fundraising totals include matching funds, according to the commission.

On the GOP side, Hudson County pastor and former real estate developer Phil Rizzo has raised about $560,000, and former unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate Hirsh Singh has about $500,000, with the lion's share of his money coming from personal funds.

New Jersey's public matching fund program dates to 1974.

It permits candidates to get $2 in public cash for every $1 raised. Candidates must have raised $490,000 to qualify for the funds, and there’s a cap of $4.6 million. Spending for candidates getting public money is limited to $7.3 million in the primary.

Matching funds are financed through donations from state income tax forms and through the general fund.

Jeff Brindle, the commission's executive director, estimates that the program cost taxpayers about the price of a large latte.