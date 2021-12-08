 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Murphy won't explain troopers' role in capitol confusion

  • 0

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy shot down questions Wednesday about why state police failed to enforce a statehouse requirement last week that people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, citing a reluctance to discuss security measures.

Murphy spoke during a remote news conference on the virus, his first comments since Republican lawmakers' defied the requirement Thursday. But he declined to address specific questions about why troopers first blocked but then permitted lawmakers who flouted the mandate from entering the Assembly chamber.

It's unclear what happened during the confusion last week when Assembly GOP members shouted “This is America” when they were stopped, only to be let in the chamber. State police have also said they will not discuss security at the statehouse complex.

Murphy’s administration oversees the state police who are in charge of enforcing the mandate in the statehouse complex, though the requirement itself was set by the Democrats who control the Legislature as well as a commission that manages the buildings.

People are also reading…

Murphy, who won reelection last month, said they wouldn’t get into questions concerning security and launched into an attack on GOP lawmakers over their defiance of the vaccination or negative test mandate.

“The big story from last week is not about security it’s about the idiocy of these ringleaders who are putting their fellow members’ health and families of their fellow members at risk,” he said. “This is not about freedom or civil rights. It’s about their willingness to volitionally run the risk of infecting innocent law-abiding folks who have done the right thing during this pandemic. It’s outrageous, absolutely outrageous, incredibly irresponsible, unforgivable.”

A reporter on Wednesday had asked State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan for an explanation as to why troopers first blocked but then permitted lawmakers to enter the Assembly chamber, but Murphy intercepted the question.

Callahan later added that troopers take security of the statehouse “extremely seriously.” Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin had called the episode a “colossal” security failure last week.

Republican Assembly member Hal Wirths, one of the lawmakers who entered the chamber without showing vaccination proof or a negative test, called it “absolutely outrageous" that Murphy said it's not about civil rights.

“If we don’t need a vaccination card to buy groceries, we don’t need a vaccination card to do our constitutional duty," he said, referring to voting.

It's unclear what will happen when the next voting session happens. It's set for Dec. 16, though the Assembly has moved in-person committee hearings to virtual-only since Thursday.

The confusing scene on Thursday led to an increase of enforcement of the requirement around the statehouse: with orange barriers erected to funnel visitors to checkpoints and troopers patrolling typically little-used entryways.

Republicans have sued to try to block the mandate, which went into effect ahead of last week's voting session. A judge has set a possible hearing for next week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Storm Lake hires first Vietnamese police officer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News