Murphy's top message to Biden? Ramp up vaccine production

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Biden administration should make manufacturing more COVID-19 vaccines its primary focus as it confronts the coronavirus pandemic, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in an interview.

The Democrat said that's basically all New Jersey needs at this point.

Murphy spoke Monday afternoon with The Associated Press and said that New Jersey, like other states around the country, is grappling with too few vaccines to meet the demand.

“Manufacture," he said, pausing briefly when asked what he would tell President Joe Biden the most urgent need is for states. “The top of the list right now has got to be ramping up the manufacture of vaccine doses.”

The lack of supply has emerged as a central concern about gaining control over the virus, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 18,000 New Jersey residents, nearly 600,000 infections and almost 2 million unemployment claims in the state.

The supply question underpins nearly everything else, especially the rollout of vaccine eligibility. Murphy has put it this way: The state has more than 200 distribution sites, including six mass vaccination sites; it has determined millions of residents are eligible, but “all we are missing are vaccine doses.”