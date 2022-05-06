 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Musicians come together in video collaboration for Ukraine

  • 0
Ukraine War Music Video

In this photo provided by violinist Vera Lytovchenko, she stands in a cellar with her violin in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. She performs in a new online video called "The Brave Ones" with other artists from various nations, including the U.S., South Africa, Japan and Canada, to raise money for humanitarian aid for musicians in Ukraine.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Vera Lytovchenko

TOKYO (AP) — The melancholic sound of Ukrainian violinist Vera Lytovchenko’s music has echoed in subway stations, consoling people, some homeless, huddled in fear of Russian bombings.

A new music video called “The Brave Ones” has her in an online collaboration with more than 200 musical artists from various nations, including the U.S., South Africa, Japan and Canada.

The video, which includes news footage of neighborhoods reduced to rubble and the mournful but enduring faces of the people of Ukraine, is raising money for humanitarian aid for musicians in Ukraine, so far gathering more than $20,000.

Lytovchenko said she believes it’s important for people, especially musicians, to connect.

“Maybe I don’t have a choice. I just must do it. I must do what I do, and this is the place for me now,” she said in a recent Zoom interview with The Associated Press.

“When I know that I am useful, I can do something good, it’s not so scary. It gives me strength. You know, I don’t consider myself a very brave person. I’m just human.”

People are also reading…

After windows broke in her apartment in Kharkiv from shelling, she started practicing and recording in the basement. She has also performed there.

She said sirens go off frequently and there are explosions. One day in April, when the bombing was especially fierce near her home, she thought she might die.

She rarely leaves her apartment, except to get food and take care of cats her neighbors had to leave behind.

And she can’t stop asking herself: Why?

“I don’t have the answer,” she said. “How could this be possible, now, in the 21st century, in Europe? I don’t have words to describe my emotions,” she said.

At first, when the war began, she even had doubts about playing music, and felt helpless. Maybe what the world needed were medical doctors and politicians who can stop war, she thought.

Then she saw how her music could help people, raise funds and tell the world about Ukraine. An outpouring of sympathy ensued on social media. Most of all, people loved her music.

“I know it helps them. I saw their faces, I saw their tears and their smiles,” she said. “Now, I know my profession is useful.”

She vows to keep playing. And she refuses to leave Kharkiv.

“It’s our home. We can’t leave our home. And we should stay to protect it, try to save all we can save. And also we should stay to show the world that we are not afraid,” she said with determination in her voice.

The online video, which includes the words, “with the yellow and blue,” the colors of the Ukraine flag, features choirs in South Africa, Canada, the U.S. and Britain. Singing the lead is Grammy Award-winning Judith Hill, who worked with Michael Jackson.

The producer and writer who put it all together has asked for anonymity. The participants were approached and given simple directions, and were not fully aware of what the finished product might be. The violinist’s section was recorded first.

The person behind the video, reached by email, said the project is about musicians helping each other and the hope for peace so music can be performed again as before, not confined to bomb shelters.

Manabu Sakai, who plays taiko, a Japanese drum, on the video, said he was approached through Instagram and relied on translation applications to work out details. Although he was playing a giant instrument, he knew the key was not to play too much.

“Taiko is the kind of music that brings people’s hearts together. It is festival music and so I played in a way that I hoped people can feel a sense of that Japanese festival music,” said Sakai, a member of the taiko group Dako-on.

“I didn’t play to show my musical skill. I played to show my soul. I tried to play, putting my heart into it,” he said.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by. 

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race. Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term. He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.” Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who recently resigned amid controversy over her performance in office, has died at age 45. Her family says in a statement that she died Saturday of unspecified health complications.  Adel's husband David DeNitto says in statement that the family is “utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss." Adel faced recent criticism over issues including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations expired. She also faced scrutiny over whether an acknowledged alcohol abuse problem had affected her ability to do the job.  

Watch Now: Related Video

Air quality deteriorates to dangerous levels in Iraq

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News