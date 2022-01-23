 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mutinous soldiers take over Burkina Faso military barracks

  • Updated
  • 0

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Mutinous soldiers seized control of a military base in Burkina Faso's capital Sunday, raising fears of a coup attempt in the West African nation as gunfire rang out for hours amid growing frustration with the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency.

The apparent mutiny came one day after the latest public demonstration calling for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore's resignation. On Sunday, security forces used tear gas to disperse crowds seeking to publicly support the mutineers and crowds vandalized a building occupied by the president's political party.

Defense Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore told state broadcaster RTB that a few barracks had been affected by unrest not only in the capital of Ouagadougou but in “some cities" elsewhere too. He denied, however, that the president had been detained by the mutineers, even though Kabore's whereabouts remained unknown.

“Well, it’s a few barracks. There are not too many,” Simpore said. “In some of these barracks, the calm has already returned. So that’s it for the moment. As I said, we are monitoring the situation.”

People are also reading…

A news headline on the state broadcaster described the gunfire as “acts of discontent by soldiers."

“Contrary to some information, no institution of the republic has been targeted," the headline continued.

At the Lamizana Sangoule military barracks in the capital, however, angry soldiers shot into the air Sunday, directing their anger over army casualties at the president. About 100 motorcycles later left the base, chanting in support of the mutineers, but were stopped when security forces deployed tear gas.

The soldiers put a man on the phone with The Associated Press who said that they were seeking better working conditions for Burkina Faso's military amid the escalating fight against Islamic militants. Among their demands are increased manpower in the battle against extremists and better care for those wounded and the families of the dead. The mutinous soldiers also want the military and intelligence hierarchy replaced, he said.

There were signs Sunday that their demands were supported by many in Burkina Faso who are increasingly distressed by the attacks blamed on al-Qaida and Islamic State-linked groups. Thousands have died in recent years from those attacks and around 1.5 million people have been displaced.

“We want the military to take power,” said Salif Sawadogo as he tried to avoid tear gas on the streets of Ouagadougou. “Our democracy is not stable.”

Kabore first took office in 2015, winning the election held after longtime President Blaise Compaore was ousted in a popular uprising.

Still, Kabore has faced growing opposition since his reelection in November 2020 as the country's Islamic extremism crisis has deepened. Last month he fired his prime minister and replaced most of the Cabinet, but critics have continued calling for his resignation.

The sound of gunfire at a military barracks sparked particular alarm after a spate of military coups in West Africa over the past 18 months, causing the regional bloc known as ECOWAS to suspend two member states simultaneously for the first time since 2012.

In August 2020, a mutiny at a Malian military barracks led to the democratically elected president being detained. He later announced his resignation on national television, and the junta leader there doesn't want new elections for four more years.

In September 2021, Guinea's president also was overthrown by a military junta that remains in power to this day.

Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat angrily rejected U.S. allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday.

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is a sending an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, a deployment that will further beef up Russian military presence near Ukraine amid Western fears of a planned invasion.

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate churned into debate Tuesday, a devastating setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two holdout senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News