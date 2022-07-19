 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Myanmar marks 75th anniversary of killing of founding father

  • 0

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-ruled government and its opponents on Tuesday marked the 75th anniversary of the assassination of independence hero Gen. Aung San, the father of the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Scattered pro-democracy rallies were held Tuesday in several cities across the country commemorating Aung San, six Cabinet colleagues and two other officials who were killed 75 years ago at a Cabinet meeting less than six months before the country, then called Burma, achieved its independence from British colonial rule.

Aung San was 32 years old when he was gunned down by a group of armed men in uniform in the secretariat office in Yangon, the country’s biggest city. A political rival, former Prime Minister U Saw, was tried and hanged for plotting this political assassination.

Tuesday's protests, generally dispersed within a short time to avoid confrontations with security forces, also paid tribute to those who have died protesting the military takeover in February last year that ousted Suu Kyi and her elected government.

People are also reading…

In Yangon, neighborhoods heard wailing sirens and car horns bellowing out for one minute at 10:37 a.m., the time of the 1947 attack.

Photos and videos on social media showed protesters carrying banners and chanting “Eradicate racism, there are more than nine Martyrs” in Yangon.

As of Monday, 2,091 civilians including poets, activists, politicians and others had been killed by the security forces since February 2021, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

An official memorial ceremony was held, as every year, at Martyrs’ Mausoleum in Yangon, near the foot of the famous Shwedagon Pagoda.

The historic secretariat office building where the attack took place and Bogyoke Aung San Museum, the last residence of Aung San and his family just before his assassination, which had been closed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were reopened to the public under strict safety protocols.

Residents who live near the memorial sites said security was tight and no visitors were found coming to pay respects on the nearby roads, clarifying the scenes were very different from when Suu Kyi’s government ruled.

Neither Suu Kyi, who is under arrest, nor Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who currently heads its government and ruling military council, attended the ceremony this year. Vice-Senior Gen. Soe Win, vice-chairman of the military council, was the highest-ranking official in attendance. An official of the ceremony's subcommittee laid a wreath on behalf of Suu Kyi’s family.

Suu Kyi, 77, who was arrested when Myanmar’s military seized power from her elected government in February last year, has not been seen in public apart from one photo shown on state television in May 2021, taken inside a court at the start of criminal proceedings against her.

Suu Kyi has been sentenced to 11 years in prison and was transferred from a secret detention location to a custom-built solitary facility at a prison in the capital Naypyitaw last month.

She is now being tried on a slew of legal cases brought by the military at a new facility constructed in the same prison compound. Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say all the charges against her are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power.

The opposition National Unity Government, which was established by elected lawmakers and considers itself the country’s legitimate administrative body, broadcasted a livestream of the commemorating ceremony on social media. The military has branded NUG as a terrorist organization.

Mahn Winn Khaing Thann, Prime Minister of NUG, promised to fight the military alongside the people until the revolution succeeds.

“I would like to reiterate that the entire ethnic population, including monks, students, and youth, can only exercise their freedom of choice and fully enjoy their rights after ending the military dictatorship and flourishing the federal democracy system," he said. “Therefore, I would like to make a promise that we will work hard until the success of the spring revolution that we are carrying out together with the people.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Republican primaries this year have revealed a new political strategy for numerous candidates. They're running on a platform that denies President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. And as some of those same candidates lose their own primaries, they’re insisting without evidence that their races were rigged, too. The primary losers have a role model in Trump himself. After he lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump baselessly claimed fraud and demanded an investigation. When he was elected president later that year, he claimed that fraud was the reason Democrat Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. Trump set up a commission to try to prove that. That commission was disbanded when it failed to produce any evidence.

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

A prominent Black community leader says a nonprofit director in San Francisco's Fillmore district was brutally beaten by two allegedly homeless men. Police say they arrived at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center around 11 a.m. Friday to find one of two suspects and the victim. Rev. Amos Brown says James Spingola was beaten with a wooden plank after asking two men to move away from the center's front doorstep. Brown says the Black neighborhood is under siege by homeless people engaging in crime and drugs. He wants more action by city leaders to protect the neighborhood and help homeless people.

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

President Joe Biden has exchanged a cordial fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but says he then raised the issue of the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence has said the crown prince approved. Biden held a private meeting with the crown prince and other Saudi officials Friday in hopes of repairing one of the world’s most important diplomatic relationships. It was a carefully choreographed meeting with the man he had once shunned for human rights abuses. This was Biden's first meeting with the Saudi crown prince, who is the presumed heir to the throne held by his father, King Salman.

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew. The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers’ costs even higher. In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas. In recent months, he's been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes. But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he’s trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s president, who had announced he would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. The prime minister also said he will quit after a new government is installed. He earlier warned the debt-laden economy has “collapsed.” Short of cash to pay for imports of food and fuel and defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund. Sri Lankans are skipping meals as they endure shortages, lining up for hours to try to buy necessities. It’s a harsh reality for a country whose economy had been growing quickly, with a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.

DC mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

DC mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to reelection in the nation’s capital four years ago without serious opposition. And as the city enjoyed prosperous times, the main criticism of her policies was that Washington was growing too quickly, driving up housing costs and pricing out Black residents in a gentrification wave. One tumultuous term later, and with homicide and violent crime rates spiraling, Bowser finds herself in a reelection fight. She's trying to fend off two challengers from the District of Columbia Council who accuse her of mishandling public safety issues and criticize her push to hire more police officers. The campaign reflects a wider dynamic playing out in longtime Democratic strongholds, with progressives facing off against party traditionalists over crime.

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

President Joe Biden has called for “two states for two peoples” — the Israelis and Palestinians — while visiting the West Bank. But Biden also acknowledged Friday the “ground is not ripe" at this moment for restarting peace talks between them. The stalemate has dimmed hopes for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict. Millions of Palestinians continue to live under Israeli military rule. Biden announced more than $300 million in aid to the Palestinians. But American money is only a limited balm for a situation that has frequently flared into violence. Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia later Friday to attend a summit of Arab leaders.

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

Sri Lanka's prime minister has been sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. Lawmakers are to convene Saturday to begin choosing a new leader who will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation. But they insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

US approves American Airlines flights to more cities in Cuba

US approves American Airlines flights to more cities in Cuba

The U.S. government is giving American Airlines permission to resume flights to five cities in Cuba outside the capital of Havana. The Transportation Department announced the approval on Wednesday. It follows President Joe Biden's move to restore some links between the U.S. and Cuba that were dropped by the Trump administration. American will be allowed to fly from Miami to the Cuban cities of Santa Clara, Varadero, Holguin, Camaguey and Santiago de Cuba. American will have 90 days starting in early November to launch the flights.

Watch Now: Related Video

London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News