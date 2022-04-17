 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Myanmar's military chief pardons prisoners to mark holiday

  • 0
Myanmar Armed Force Day

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military council, inspects officers during a parade to commemorate Myanmar's 77th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Sunday, March 27, 2022. The occasion commemorates resistance against Japanese occupiers during World War II, and is a show of strength as the military battles armed resistance to its takeover last year that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

 Aung Shine Oo - staff, AP

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government on Sunday began releasing more than 1,600 prisoners to mark the traditional new year holiday, but they didn't include any political detainees despite the country’s ruling general vowing to bring peace this year.

Myanmar has been under military rule since February last year, when the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover was met with massive resistance, which has since turned into what some U.N. experts have characterized as civil war.

This year's holiday celebrations, carried out over several days, were muted as opponents of military rule called for a boycott of government-supported activities.

State-run MRTV television reported that the head of Myanmar’s military council, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, had pardoned 1,619 prisoners, including 42 foreigners who will be deported.

Mass prisoner releases are common on major holidays. The spokesman of Myanmar’s Prison Department, Khin Shwe, told The Associated Press that those released were mostly drug offenders and common criminals, and that he was unaware if any political prisoners were among them.

People are also reading…

An official from Yangon’s Insein Prison said 160 people have been released from the penitentiary but they didn’t include those convicted of political offenses.

Tun Kyi, a senior member of the Former Political Prisoners Society, said that political detainees are held as hostages by Min Aung Hlaing. He said it was not surprising if political prisoners were not released, because the general sees people who oppose his government as criminals and intends to crush them.

“He knows the political prisoners will oppose him again if they were released,” he said, adding that they were also kept to be used as bargaining chips who can be freed as a gesture of goodwill to appease other countries and groups critical of the military government.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said Friday that 10,238 people, including Suu Kyi, are in detention. The group keeps detailed tallies of arrests and killings linked to the government's repression.

Min Aung Hlaing said in his new year’s speech that he is doing the best to bring peace in 2022. He said that he will try to achieve his two national goals -- prosperity and an abundance of food and provisions. Myanmar is one of Asia's poorer nations, and living standards have slipped due to the coronavirus pandemic and the political turmoil.

“The strength of the country comes from inside the country. I will try my best, with the strength of the people,” he said.

Myanmar's military has been carrying out full-scale offensives against militias and ethnic rebel groups in the countryside as well as urban guerrillas active in the cities.

The opponents have established their own parallel shadow government. Its acting president said in his new year speech that the militias and allied armed forces of ethnic minorities control the country’s rural areas.

“I’m happy to report to you on this auspicious Myanmar New Year that our resistance forces and ethnic armed forces are now controlling much of the country, particularly rural areas, as well as positions around several major cities,” Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the self-styled National Unity Government, said Saturday. A video of his speech was posted on Facebook.

It is impossible to confirm either side's claims of control over territory. Even though the resistance forces do not hold any areas, the repeated major offensives by the army indicate security problems in many areas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. Scuffles and unrest were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo. Up to 100 mostly young people threw stones, set cars, tires and dustbins on fire, and put up a barrier fence that obstructed traffic, Swedish police said. The situation had calmed down in Landskrona by late Saturday but remains tense.

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination. The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely front-runner in a race with two lesser-known candidates ahead of Iowa’s June 7 primary. The winner will face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate. The court rejected a lower court ruling that found Finkenauer failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

An Ohio man who testified that he was “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of obstructing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. A federal jury on Thursday also found Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, guilty of stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Thompson, an exterminator who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first Capitol riot defendant to mount a trial defense blaming Trump and members of his inner circle for the insurrection.

Probe: Nebraska lawmaker's behavior wasn't sexual harassment

Probe: Nebraska lawmaker's behavior wasn't sexual harassment

An investigation in Nebraska has concluded that a state lawmaker who resigned after admitting that he took photos of a female subordinate without her permission acted in a “boorish, brainless and bizarre” manner but did not commit illegal sexual discrimination or harassment. Lincoln attorney Tara Paulson wrote in her report that was released Wednesday that former state Sen. Mike Groene’s behavior was “wholly unprofessional and inappropriate” and that he would have faced disciplinary action in a private-sector job. Groene resigned in February after admitting that he took the photos of a female staffer. Groene, a blunt-spoken, often abrasive Republican who clashed with Democratic colleagues, also ended his candidacy to become a University of Nebraska Regent.

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a massive civilian parade in the capital Pyongyang to celebrate a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather. State TV showed thousands marching in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family. There were no reports of Kim making a speech during Friday’s event, which also did not showcase military hardware. Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated preparations for a large military parade that could take place on the April 25 anniversary of North Korea’s army and display the most advanced weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles. There’s also expectation that Pyongyang will escalate its weapons tests in the coming weeks or months while diplomacy is stalled.

Russian military's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

Russian military's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank after a fire inflicted heavy damage in the latest setback for Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles. Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack. U.S. and Western officials could not confirm what caused the fire. The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital is a devastating symbolic defeat for Moscow as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and the full death toll could surpass twice that number. Speaking by phone Monday with The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses “carpeted” the streets of the city. He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage. Mariupol has been cut off by Russian attacks and has suffered some of the most brutal assaults of the war.

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia has resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. Saturday's strikes are a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite a pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.

Presidents from countries on Russia's doorstep visit Ukraine

Presidents from countries on Russia's doorstep visit Ukraine

The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep have underscored their support for Ukraine in a visit to the embattled country. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls. The trip Wednesday by the countries' presidents comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody offensive until its “full completion.” In the Odesa region, Gov. Maksym Marchenko said Ukrainian forces struck the guided-missile cruiser Moskva — the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet — with two missiles and caused “serious damage.” The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the ship was damaged but not that it was hit by Ukraine — it said ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Foster Closet aims to give kids in foster care their own "stuff"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News