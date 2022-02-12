 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Myanmar's military ruler appeals to restive minorities

  • Updated
  • 0

BANGKOK (AP) — The head of Myanmar’s military government appealed Saturday for national unity among the country’s restive ethnic minorities as he presided over a parade marking the 75th anniversary of a historic agreement that has failed to ensure harmony.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military council that seized power last year from Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, praised the minorities for signing the 1947 Panglong Agreement, which was supposed to unify ethnic groups following decades of British colonial rule.

But the army’s seizure of power last year has added to the decades of nearly constant conflict after an insurgency erupted in opposition to military rule. Protesters initially staged peaceful demonstrations but armed resistance grew after they were put down with lethal force. About 1,500 civilians have been killed but the government has been unable to suppress opposition. Some U.N. experts have characterized the conflict as civil war.

People are also reading…

Periods of armed conflict have alternated with fragile cease-fire agreements as civilian and military governments alike, dominated by the Burman majority, have been unwilling to implement a political agreement acceptable to minority groups.

Complicating the situation are alliances that opponents of military rule have formed with some of the minorities, who maintain guerrilla forces with decades of combat experience.

Min Aung Hlaing in a prepared statement released Saturday acknowledged that the conflicts with the minorities have yet to be resolved, saying that had slowed the country's development.

He later oversaw the parade in the capital Naypyitaw with members of the armed forces and government ministries marching past. It also included dozens of elaborate colorful floats representing the country’s regions where the minorities predominantly live.

"The patriotic spirit is defined as adoring the own country, national races, language, literature and culture and having a feeling against the encroachment on the nation and the national races,” he said. “The weak patriotic spirit can bring terrible danger to the national and the national races.”

His government is trying to revive talks with the ethnic minorities, inviting them for a new round coinciding with Saturday’s anniversary.

Opponents of military rule urged a virtual boycott of the anniversary ceremony, which they described as wasteful, especially with the country still facing a significant challenge from the coronavirus pandemic.

They told people not to turn on their televisions while the parade was being broadcast and not to circulate photos of the ceremony on social media, claiming it would only serve to boost Min Aung Hlaing's image.

At the same time, the armed wing of the resistance carried on with what has become a persistent campaign of urban guerrilla actions, complementing resistance in the countryside.

Various groups claimed on social media to have carried out bombings in Naypyitaw and Yangon, the country’s biggest city.

A group in Naypyitaw said it set off bombs at a police station and a market on Friday night, just hours before the ceremony began. Groups in Yangon claimed to have attacked a military vehicle and bombed a generator for the military-owned mobile phone network operator Mytel on Saturday morning.

The claims could not immediately be confirmed but such actions have become a near-daily occurrence and are often reported in the military's statistics.

In apparent anticipation of trouble, the authorities ordered mobile phone operators to cut off mobile data services for most of Saturday, leaving only Wi-Fi available.

In a customary gesture for national holidays, Min Aung Hlaing also announced an amnesty for more than 860 prisoners, state-run newspapers reported. As of Friday, the government was keeping 9,087 people under detention, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. It was unclear how many political detainees were among those being freed Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans who are investigating the “violent insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and says it's not the party’s job to police the views of lawmakers.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Celebrating Valentine's after 73 years of marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News