N.C. bill banning Down syndrome abortions nears floor vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina bill prohibiting pregnant women from seeking abortions on the basis of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome is getting fast-tracked in the House.

House Bill 453 was approved in a judiciary committee Wednesday afternoon and is set to make one more stop later in the day in another House committee before reaching the chamber floor for debate as early as Thursday.

In order to be considered this legislative session, House members must approve it by May 13. Republicans pushing the bill say it'll prevent discrimination against those with disabilities or of a particular race.

“This prevents modern-day eugenics that eliminates people before birth because of their disability," said Rep. Dean Arp, R-Union, one of the lawmakers sponsoring the bill.

Democrats spoke out against the bill.

Approximately one in every 700 babies in the United States — or about 6,000 a year — is born with the condition, which results from a chromosomal irregularity, according to the National Down Syndrome Society.