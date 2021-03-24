N.C. court to decide if voter defamation lawsuit can proceed

More than four years after the lawsuit was filed, the voters and McCrory supporters are still fighting over whether a trial should be able to go forward. A three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeals on Wednesday heard arguments from both sides, with two judges who are registered Democrats appearing to more aggressively question the pro-McCrory side. The lone judge on the panel registered as a Republican asked more questions to those that brought forward the lawsuit but did not signal support for one side over the other.

Craig Schauer, a Raleigh-based attorney representing McCrory's supporters, argued his clients have the absolute right to have made their statements about unlawful ballots at that time, regardless of whether it is considered defamatory. He said a successful lawsuit would “chill speech” by dissuading people from speaking out on potential voting irregularities.

“It’s going to result in the most vulnerable people in our society being the ones who are least likely to speak up,” Schauer told the panel. "It’s those who can least afford to defend themselves against a defamation lawsuit who are going to be the first ones to no longer speak up and raise their concerns.”