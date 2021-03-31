N.C. House advances bill to keep youngest kids out of court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House members advanced a bill Wednesday that would prevent kids under 10 in trouble with the law from having to go before a judge and participate in juvenile justice proceedings.

House Bill 261 unanimously cleared the House Families, Children and Aging Policy Committee less than a week after a Senate bill addressing the same issue was unanimously approved by that chamber.

The bipartisan proposals would raise the minimum age of delinquent and undisciplined juveniles from 6 to 10. Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham County Democrat and a primary sponsor of the House bill, is a former District Court judge. She said she recalls seeing young children in her courtroom holding coloring books so they would sit still.

“They are too young to be able to effectively assist their attorneys in their own defense,” Morey said during the hearing.

Ashley Perkinson, a lobbyist representing the NC Child advocacy group, attended the committee hearing Wednesday to support the proposal.