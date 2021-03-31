 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. House advances bill to keep youngest kids out of court
0 comments
AP

N.C. House advances bill to keep youngest kids out of court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House members advanced a bill Wednesday that would prevent kids under 10 in trouble with the law from having to go before a judge and participate in juvenile justice proceedings.

House Bill 261 unanimously cleared the House Families, Children and Aging Policy Committee less than a week after a Senate bill addressing the same issue was unanimously approved by that chamber.

The bipartisan proposals would raise the minimum age of delinquent and undisciplined juveniles from 6 to 10. Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham County Democrat and a primary sponsor of the House bill, is a former District Court judge. She said she recalls seeing young children in her courtroom holding coloring books so they would sit still.

“They are too young to be able to effectively assist their attorneys in their own defense,” Morey said during the hearing.

Ashley Perkinson, a lobbyist representing the NC Child advocacy group, attended the committee hearing Wednesday to support the proposal.

“Everything we know about brain development tells us that often they’re not capable to stand trial," Perkinson said. "Young children will act in ways that break the law are often doing so because they’re in traumatic experiences. Bringing them into the juvenile justice system merely furthers that trauma.”

Morey said there were 1,174 juveniles under 10 who were petitioned to court from 2016 to 2019. Of those, 71% of complaints were for school offenses.

The House proposal would have younger kids pivot from court proceedings to a child consultation process. Families that don’t ensure their children receive needed treatment and services would be referred to their local social services department.

The bill must clear two additional committees before reaching the House floor. Any final legislation likely could require House and Senate negotiations.

———

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

———

Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City river navigator Bill Beacom donates his collection of rare books to the USGS

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News