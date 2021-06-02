N.C. Senate committees move to ban Down syndrome abortions

“We don’t need any more restrictions, especially not those that are in the name of people supporting disabilities,” said Tara Muller, policy attorney for Disability Rights North Carolina. “Forcing people to carry a pregnancy to term does nothing to advance the rights of people with disabilities.”

Most speakers at Wednesday's health committee hearing supported the bill, bringing up personal stories of living with Down syndrome or raising children with the disability. Some pointed to false positive prenatal testing rates and said inaccurate results may prompt a woman not to go forward with her pregnancy.

Dr. Wing Ng, a physician at UNC Health and father of a girl with Down syndrome, said prenatal testing cannot accurately predict how someone like his daughter would fare in life.

“When babies are aborted for having Down syndrome, we are killing a piece of our own humanity," Ng said. "Babies with Down syndrome have every right to exist as God intended. They should be afforded that fighting chance to live and to succeed.”

Opponents had their mics cut out after one minute of speaking, while supporters who signed up to speak earlier were given more time to talk.