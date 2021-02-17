N Carolina lawmakers finalize in-person instruction mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday finalized a mandate for school districts to offer daily in-person instruction to K-12 students, some of whom have been kept out of classrooms for nearly a year due to COVID-19 safety worries.

The House’s 77-42 vote approving the compromise measure with the Senate — which voted for the same bill Tuesday — sends the legislation to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk. The passage now sets up the year’s first public showdown between Republicans, who control the legislature, and Cooper, who can sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

Rather than supporting the legislature’s mandate, Cooper instead is strongly urging any remaining school boards for the state’s 115 districts yet to reopen to offer at least some in-person classes, citing health guidance showing it can be done safely.