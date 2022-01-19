 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

N. Carolina lawmakers meet to debate, vote on primary delay

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly is meeting to approve legislation that would delay the state’s primary by another three weeks. But it's unclear if enough Democrats will go along to make the postponement sought by Republicans stick.

GOP leaders planned votes for Wednesday on legislation that would push back primary elections from May 17 to June 7.

They argue extra time is needed to redraw redistricting plans should the state Supreme Court strike down maps that the Republican-controlled legislature enacted in November.

Democratic legislative leaders don't want a delay now, saying it's best for the Supreme Court to decide on any schedule change. Democrats hold a 4-3 seat advantage on the court, which last month delayed the primary from March to May so redistricting litigation could be heard.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would be asked to sign any bill into law, A veto override is unlikely unless a few Democrats vote with Republicans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

