N. Carolina lieutenant governor won't run for Senate in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson announced late Monday he will not seek the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in 2022.

Robinson, who was elected five months ago to the state's No. 2 executive position in his first run for elected office, said in a video last week he was taking a “serious look” at a bid to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr.

The lieutenant governor's term runs through 2024.

“I will strive to honor my responsibilities and to keep my promises,” Robinson said in a news release posted on his Facebook page. “It is with this in mind that I have decided I will not run for the U.S. Senate."

His decision means that former Gov. Pat McCrory and ex-U.S. Rep. Mark Walker remain the top announced candidates in the GOP field. Current U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, also are considering bids. Democrats already in the race include state Sen. Jeff Jackson and former state Sen. Erica Smith, who ran unsuccessfully for the 2020 Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.