N. Carolina political worker pleads not guilty to charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A political operative accused by state authorities of orchestrating an absentee ballot fraud operation in a 2018 congressional election in North Carolina entered not guilty pleas Friday to separate federal charges.

Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. of Bladenboro faces four counts alleging he hid from the Social Security Administration more than $100,000 in income for work performed for at least two candidates during the 2018 election — resulting in additional benefits he was not allowed to receive.

The plea comes nearly 10 months after his indictment by a federal grand jury. Friday's arraignment before U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle in Raleigh had been delayed several times, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plea sets the stage for a jury trial, but Judge Boyle did not immediately offer a trial date.

Dowless declined to comment after the brief hearing.

Dowless was at the center of a state elections and criminal investigation probe into illegal ballot “harvesting” in the 9th Congressional District campaign. Dowless and others were indicted in state court in 2019. The 2018 congressional election in the south-central district was ultimately rerun.