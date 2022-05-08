 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

N.Ireland parties urged to work together after Sinn Fein win

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and Irish governments have urged rival parties in Northern Ireland to come together to resurrect its power-sharing government after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland's Assembly.

Sinn Fein, which seeks union with Ireland, won 27 seats in the 90-seat legislature, beating the Democratic Unionist Party, which secured 25 seats. It's the first time in Northern Ireland's history that an Irish nationalist party has topped the voting.

But it's not clear whether Sinn Fein will lead a new government because of Northern Ireland's delicate power-sharing politics and ongoing tussles over the legacy of Britain's exit from the European Union.

While Sinn Fein's vice-president Michelle O’Neill now has the right to the post of first minister, a functioning Northern Ireland Executive — or devolved government — cannot be formed unless the largest unionist party agrees to join in the role of deputy first minister.

People are also reading…

In February the DUP's Paul Givan quit as first minister in protest against post-Brexit border arrangements, collapsing the Executive. His party has said it will not return to government unless their demands over the customs arrangements are met.

Leaders in London and Dublin said all parties must now re-establish the government as soon as possible.

Irish prime minister Micheál Martin said late Saturday that “it is now incumbent on all political parties and elected representatives to deliver on their mandate.”

“Power-sharing and principles of partnership, equality and mutual respect are at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement, through which peace has been secured and progress achieved for almost 25 years," he added. “A new power-sharing Executive is vital for progress and prosperity for all in Northern Ireland.”

In London, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he will meet with party leaders Monday to discuss how to re-establish a functioning government.

Lewis reiterated his position that the U.K. government would like to reach an agreement with the EU to resolve disputes over post-Brexit rules known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP is strongly opposed to the rules, which have imposed customs and border checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. Unionists say the new checks have created a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. that undermines their British identity.

Britain’s Conservative government is trying to get the EU to agree to major changes, but negotiations have reached an impasse.

“The U.K. government’s position is we want to secure a deal with the EU. We’re very clear about that," Lewis told the BBC Sunday. “We have worked very hard on that for over a year now across a series of conversations. We made proposals. The EU haven’t shown any flexibility.”

Northern Ireland's delicate system, which splits power between the largest British unionist party and largest Irish nationalist party, was created by the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement that ended decades of Catholic-Protestant conflict.

If no power-sharing Executive can be formed within six months, a new election may be triggered.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a more limited role and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by. 

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

In one form or another, every Supreme Court nominee is asked during Senate hearings about his or her views of the landmark abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. Now, a draft opinion obtained by Politico suggests that a majority of the court is prepared to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, leaving it to the states to determine a woman’s ability to get an abortion. Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 majority, and they gave varying answers to senators when asked for their views on the abortion case.

Brown wins Ohio rematch with progressive activist Turner

Brown wins Ohio rematch with progressive activist Turner

President Joe Biden has congratulated Democratic U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown of Ohio for her primary victory over former state Sen. Nina Turner. Brown beat Turner on Tuesday for the second time since last summer, easily prevailing in a primary billed nationally as a key showdown between the party’s more moderate establishment and its activist progressive wing. Brown campaigned as a strong ally to Biden's domestic agenda. Biden calls Brown’s victory “an important step.” Brown topped Turner in last summer’s special election primary. Brown has been in Congress only months but went into the rematch with the power of incumbency. In Ohio's Republican primaries, ex-President Donald Trump's endorsement helped lift several candidates.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2022 Barstool Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News