 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

N. Korea backs independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Russia Ukraine War North Korea

FILE -Choe Sun Hui, then deputy director general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of North Korea Foreign Ministry, briefs journalists outside the North Korean embassy in Beijing, China, on June 23, 2016. North Korea’s state media said Thursday, July 14, 2022, that the country’s foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, sent letters to leaders in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk a day earlier to convey the North’s decision to recognize their independence and its willingness to develop diplomatic relations with both.

 Andy Wong - staff, AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has become one of the few nations in the world to recognize the independence of two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in support of Russia’s war against its neighbor.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry cut off diplomatic ties with North Korea in response and condemned Pyongyang’s decision as undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

North Korea has repeatedly blamed the United States for the crisis in Ukraine, claiming the West's “hegemonic policy” justified Russia's offensive in Ukraine to protect itself.

North Korea’s state media said Thursday that the country’s foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, sent letters to leaders in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk a day earlier to convey the North’s decision to recognize their independence and its willingness to develop diplomatic relations with both.

People are also reading…

Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin acknowledged North Korea's decision Wednesday.

Luhansk and Donetsk together make up the Donbas region, a mostly Russian-speaking region of steel factories, mines and other industries in Ukraine's east. Separatists have controlled parts of both provinces since 2014, but Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized their independence only shortly before the invasion began in February. Syria has since recognized their independence as well.

Ukrainian Foreign Minster Dmytro Kuleba said Russia’s appeal to North Korea for support shows Moscow has “no more allies in the world, except for countries that depend on it financially and politically.” Ukraine had already suspended its political and economic contacts with North Korea because of international sanctions imposed on the North over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program.

“The level of isolation of the Russian Federation will soon reach the level of isolation of the DPRK,” Kuleba said in a statement, using the initials of North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has effectively paralyzed the U.N. Security Council, where Russia is a veto-wielding permanent member, leaving an opening for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to push forward his weapons development as he tries to cement the North’s status as a nuclear power and negotiate a removal of crippling U.S.-led sanctions from a position of strength.

North Korea has test-fired more than 30 missiles in 2022 alone, including its first flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in nearly five years. There are also indications the North is restoring tunnels at a nuclear testing site that was last active in 2017 in possible preparations to resume nuclear explosive tests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not. A person familiar with a series of agreements signed after the two leaders met Tuesday says they also called for expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues and welcoming more refugees. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been formally announced.

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person. The decision is a defeat for Democrats in the battleground state who decried Friday's ruling as making it harder to vote. However, the court didn’t address whether anyone other than the voter can return his or her own ballot by mail. That means that anyone could still collect multiple ballots for voters and, instead of putting them in a drop box, instead return them by mail.

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s president, who had announced he would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. The prime minister also said he will quit after a new government is installed. He earlier warned the debt-laden economy has “collapsed.” Short of cash to pay for imports of food and fuel and defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund. Sri Lankans are skipping meals as they endure shortages, lining up for hours to try to buy necessities. It’s a harsh reality for a country whose economy had been growing quickly, with a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. But so far, he’s struggled to separate his approach from Donald Trump's. Biden is set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week. As a candidate, Biden condemned the Trump administration’s policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. As president, Biden has been unable to pressure the Israelis to halt the building of Jewish settlements. Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump largely overlooked the kingdom’s human rights record and stepped up military sales.

Man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Prosecutors say a Seattle man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal. The Seattle Times reports a judge on Monday ordered the man to remain jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail but according to a King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson the judge denied prosecutors’ request for an anti-harassment order. In 2016, Jayapal became the first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. A probable cause statement says Seattle police arrested the man outside Jayapal’s house Saturday night after she called 911 and reported someone outside using obscene language. A neighbor said she heard the man yell something like, “Go back to India, I’m going to kill you."

Watch Now: Related Video

US judge rules Subway can be sued over tuna products

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News