 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

N. Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch

  • Updated
  • 0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired suspected artillery pieces into the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, days after the North’s latest missile launch ended in failure amid the country’s recent burst of weapons testing activity.

There is speculation that North Korea could soon try to launch its developmental longest-range ballistic missile to bolster its weapons arsenal and dial up pressure on the United States to wrest concessions amid stalled diplomacy. South Korea’s military suggested North Korea’s mid-air missile explosion last Wednesday involved parts of its Hwasong-17 missile, its biggest weapon.

On Sunday, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it detected firings likely from multiple rocket launch systems off North Korea’s west coast. The ministry said South Korea’s military closely monitors North Korean moves and maintains its readiness.

South Korea’s presidential office said in a separate statement that it would hold an emergency national security council meeting to discuss what it called the North’s “short-range projectile launches.”

People are also reading…

Council members worked to analyze details of the firings in close coordination with the United States, it said. The statement added that South Korea will use its enhanced military capability and its alliance with the U.S. to prevent a security vacuum from occurring during a power transition period in Seoul.

President Moon Jae-in’s single five-year term ends in May and he will be replaced by a new conservative government led by President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol. A former top prosecutor, Yoon has vowed to boost Seoul's military alliance with Washington and win a stronger U.S. security commitment to neutralize growing North Korean nuclear threats.

Wednesday’s failed missile firing was the North’s 10th weapons launch this year. The U.S. and South Korean militaries said they concluded that two of North Korea's recent launches before Wednesday’s were meant to test a Hwasong-17 system. North Korea later said those launches were designed to test cameras and other systems for a spy satellite.

Some outside experts say North Korea will likely fire a Hwasong-17 rocket to test its long-range missile technology and also to put its first functioning spy satellite into orbit. The Hwasong-17’s potential maximum range of 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles) would place the entire U.S. mainland within its striking distance, and its huge size suggests it can carry a bigger payload or multiple nuclear warheads.

The Hwasong-17 launch, if made, would be the North’s most serious provocation since the country performed three intercontinental ballistic missile tests in 2017.

The South Korean government didn’t immediately disclose where Sunday’s weapons firings occurred. The Koreas’ poorly marked western sea boundary saw naval clashes in 1999, 2002 and 2009. Attacks blamed on North Korea in the area in 2010 killed 50 South Koreans — 46 on a warship and four on a border island.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is considering a rough timeline for a potential presidential announcement. And allies of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are openly talking up her White House prospects.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News