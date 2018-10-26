MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The president of the NAACP is urging voters to go to the polls in Tennessee's largest county after problems with registration applications emerged.
Dennis Johnson visited Memphis on Friday and spoke at a news conference.
Johnson's trip comes a day after a judge ordered the Shelby County Election Commission to allow people with incomplete voter registration applications to fix any problems and vote on Election Day.
Groups including the Tennessee Black Voter Project submitted more than 36,000 registrations to the commission.
But officials said about 55 percent were invalid because they were incomplete, were duplicates from previously registered voters or had come from convicted felons.
The judge ordered the commission to allow people to complete applications at polls and vote using a machine. The commission is appealing.