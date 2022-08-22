 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Najib seeks to remove Malaysia's top judge from graft appeal

  • Updated
  • 0

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Former Prime Minister Najib Razak sought Tuesday to remove Malaysia's top judge from the final appeal against his 12-year prison sentence in a graft case linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund.

The new twist came after a five-member Federal Court bench, led by Chief Justice Maimun Tuan Mat, last week refused to postpone the hearing for Najib's newly appointed lawyers to prepare for the case.

The court also rejected his attempt to introduce new evidence that could spark a retrial on allegations of judicial bias. Najib's new lead counsel, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, then asked to withdraw himself as he wasn't given time to prepare but the court denied his request.

Hisyam then said he would not make any new submissions in the appeal in addition to those already prepared by the previous lawyer. Najib has protested that his right to a fair hearing was at stake as he was left with no effective counsel or proper representation in such a case.

People are also reading…

The prosecution ended its arguments Friday and his defense was due to begin Tuesday.

But at the start of hearing, Hisyam told the Federal Court that the defense has made an application on Monday night to recuse the chief justice on a point of law. He said the move was not made to delay the trial but based on new information the defense has received. He didn’t elaborate.

Maimun reminded the counsel that it was the court's discretion to decide on any postponement and that Hisyam shouldn't assume the court must approve his request for more time. She said the court didn't deprive him the right to make submissions but that he himself chose not to.

The court has adjourned to decide on the recusal bid.

Maimun has come under attack on social media from Najib’s supporters. Police arrested a man over the weekend in connection with death threats made against Maimun.

Najib, 69, would become Malaysia’s first former prime minister to be imprisoned if his appeal fails. He has maintained he is innocent and has been out on bail pending his appeals.

Hundreds of Najib's supporters amassed outside the court in a show of support.

1MDB was a development fund Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates. Najib was found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving $9.4 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

The 1MDB scandal sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries and caused the downfall of Najib’s government in 2018 elections. Najib faces a total of 42 charges in five separate trials linked to 1MDB, and his wife is also on trial on corruption charges.

Still, Najib remains politically influential. His United Malays National Organization leads the current government after defections of lawmakers caused the collapse of the reformist government that won the 2018 polls.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

Russian authorities say a car bomb killed the adult daughter of an influential political theorist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain.” The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated a bomb exploded in the SUV driven by 29-year-old Daria Dugina. She was a TV commentator and the daughter of nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin. Russian media say the explosion took place as she was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father, a vehement supporter of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. An adviser to Ukraine's president denied Ukrainian involvement in the car bomb attack.

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says after losing a Republican primary she’s thinking about running for president. Cheney is ex-President Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress and lost the primary Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney tells supporters she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Trump “is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require a “united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents.” She declines to say if she will run for president but concedes it’s something she’s “thinking about.” Her primary defeat, by a substantial margin, is a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right.

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department is rebuffing an effort to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. In court papers Monday, prosecutors argue the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the affidavit contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In a statement on his social media platform, Trump called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S. The Democrat is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Italy's Meloni shocks opponents with alleged rape video

Italy's Meloni shocks opponents with alleged rape video

The far-right candidate who aspires to be Italy’s first female premier has come under fire from opponents for posting a pixelized video that purports to show a woman being raped by an asylum-seeker. Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party that has neo-fascist roots, on Sunday evening reposted a video from an Italian news site taken by a witness from a window. The woman in the video, identified as Ukrainian, can be heard yelling in distress. A 27-year-old asylum-seeker from Guinea has been arrested in the attack.  Meloni's main opponent in Italy's Sept. 25 parliamentary vote, Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta, said reposting the video went beyond “the bounds of dignity and decency.”

3 charged with killing Boston gangster Whitey Bulger in 2018

3 charged with killing Boston gangster Whitey Bulger in 2018

Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison. The Justice Department announced the charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon on Thursday. The charges come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing. The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder. Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018 hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions and fires have ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week. The blasts forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. Russia is blaming the explosions on an “act of sabotage” without naming the perpetrators. Ukraine stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility. Last week's explosions destroyed nine Russian planes at another Crimean air base. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to launch attacks against the country in the war that began nearly six months ago. If Ukrainian forces were, in fact, behind the explosions, they would represent a significant escalation in the war.

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

President Joe Biden calls Finland and Sweden “our allies of the high north.” And their addition to NATO could bring military and territorial advantages to the Western defense alliance. That’s especially so as the rapid melting of the Arctic from climate change awakens strategic rivalries at the top of the world. The two Nordic nations rushed to join NATO after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. Two-thirds of NATO's 30 member nations have approved their membership so far. NATO would be bringing in two sophisticated militaries and, in Finland’s case, a remarkable tradition of national defense, and skill at Arctic fighting, even on skis and snowshoes.

Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war

Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war

A Ukrainian general says Russia’s invasion has already killed some 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers and their children must be taken care of. Meanwhile, the fighting on Monday showed no signs that the nearly six-month war is abating. The southern city of Nikopol was hit by shelling again — part of a relentless Russian barrage since July 12.  Russia, for its part, blamed Ukrainian spy agencies for the car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow over the weekend that killed the daughter of a far-right Russian nationalist. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the car bombing. Russia has asked the U.N. Security Council to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Both sides blame each other for shelling near the plant.

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.” Pence also told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he didn't want to “prejudge” the contents seized by the government “until we know all the facts.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Become a 'tornado chaser' at this amusement park ride in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News