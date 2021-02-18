 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Naloxone, test strips among changes proposed in opioid bills
View Comments
AP

Naloxone, test strips among changes proposed in opioid bills

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Advocates and some lawmakers in Vermont want to create safe drug consumption sites, make the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone more available and provide fentanyl testing strips to decrease the number of opioid-related deaths in the state.

Several bills in the state legislature seek to provide incentives for treatment and steps to prevent people struggling with addiction from dying, WCAX-TV reported on Wednesday.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan told the broadcaster he supports most of the bills, but does not condone legalizing several hallucinogenic drugs as one of the bills proposes to do.

“I understand the criminal justice system needs to be smaller, more flexible when it addresses this issue and how it interacts with our public health system, because a jail cell does not solve addiction,” Donovan said.

The number of opioid-related deaths in Vermont rose in 2020 from 2019, with 134 fatalities up from 99, the broadcaster reported. A survey of data available from different states in 2020 by The Associated Press suggests that U.S. drug overdose deaths are on track to reach an all-time high in part because of the pandemic.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WCAX-TV.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Grid manager: Texas 'on glide path' to powering up

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
National Politics

Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most every senator has pledged to listen to the evidence in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, but most minds were likely made up before the trial began. Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection, and that appears unlikely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News