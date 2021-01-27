Napa man with illegal weapons, pipe bombs charged

Investigators secured search warrants after receiving an anonymous tip that Rogers possessed illegal guns, official said.

Rogers’ attorney, Jess Raphael, said Rogers told investigators he explodes the pipe bombs for fun, as if they were larger firecrackers, when he goes camping.

Investigators “stacked tires and exploded them inside some tires and they apparently didn’t even have the capacity to shrink tires,” Raphael said.

He said the anonymous tip came from a disgruntled employee Rogers had fired and who first contacted the FBI in September, but the bureau didn't pursue the case. In October, that employee contacted the Napa County Sheriff's Office, which reached out to the FBI, and the bureau again said there was no connection to terrorism, Raphael said.

But that changed after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the attorney said. Raphael, who is representing Rogers in the state charges, said his client has no connection to the riot.

“Mr. Rogers is not a member of any militia, or any hate group. He doesn’t espouse extremist views, even the tipster endorsed that when he was interviewed by law enforcement,” Raphael added.