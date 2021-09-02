 Skip to main content
Nashville man charged with storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
AP

Nashville man charged with storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal court documents showed.

Christopher Michael Cunningham of Nashville was charged Aug. 30 in District of Columbia federal court with illegally entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building, and other charges, court records showed.

Cunningham is one of nearly 600 people who were charged after thousands of rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and disrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Dozens of police officers were injured in the attack.

An arrest warrant says the FBI received tips that Cunningham had breached the Capitol building on Jan 6. The warrant said Cunningham was identified though cell phone records, video surveillance and photos of him inside the building.

On Feb. 23, Cunningham told the Metro Nashville Police Department that a pressure washer was stolen from his front porch, the FBI said. While speaking with a Nashville police officer, Cunningham said he had entered the Capitol on Jan 6.

Cunningham has been arrested in Tennessee. His lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the charges Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

