AP

Natchez crafts new animal ordinance in aim to curb abuses

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is outlawing the tethering of dogs in the city and taking steps to end the sales of puppies in the city by anyone other than a reputable, licensed and permitted breeder.

The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week voted unanimously to approve changes to the city’s animal control ordinance, The Natchez Democrat reported.

The changes will prevent some inhumane treatment of animals, the mayor said. He added that limiting who can sell puppies in the city will reduce the number of dogs sold by puppy mills or those being raised and sold for fighting purposes.

“We are very grateful to have some outstanding animal lovers and activists in this community," Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said at a recent meeting. "They have worked together to provide us a model ordinance that is going to take our animal control to the next level.”

The new ordinance also the restricts the number of dogs and cats per household.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Natchez Democrat.

