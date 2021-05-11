National anthem would be required under Wisconsin bill

“Sporting event” is not defined, raising the question of whether the anthem would have to be sung every time someone gets together for a pickup game of football at the city park or plays a softball game on a municipal field.

There is no penalty for violating the requirement, so even if the bar league softball team skipped the national anthem, there would be no repercussion under the law.

The Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association said it supported the intent of the bill, but questioned the need for it and how it would be implemented. The Wisconsin American Legion and VFW Department of Wisconsin backed the bill.

“If the soul of this country could sing, it would sing the national anthem,” said the bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Tony Kurtz. “And you know what? I’m not going to apologize for that. I’m proud of it.”

Democratic Rep. Don Vruwink, who taught history at Milton High School and coached basketball, football and softball, said he estimated that he’s heard the national anthem at least 2,500 times. Requiring the anthem to be played before every game on virtually every field on the state will devalue the meaning of the anthem, and is also unworkable.