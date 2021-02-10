National Guard backs bill for sexual assault investigations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A bill aiming to create a clear process and timely system for investigating sexual assaults when both the perpetrator and the victim are members of the Minnesota National Guard is making its way through the Legislature.

The bill at the Capitol would require any sexual assault case involving two members of the Guard to be investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a statewide law enforcement agency, according to the Star Tribune.

There's currently no consistent or timely process when handling a sexual assault case in the Guard, which has roughly 13,000 members spread out across more than 60 communities. The Guard also doesn’t currently have internal criminal investigative capabilities.

Several women told the Star Tribune they felt their stories were not taken seriously by local law enforcement when they reported their assaults. In many cases, the investigation would last for more than two years.