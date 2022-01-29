 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National recreation area adding land in Forsyth County

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — The Chattahoochee River National Recreation area has added parkland in fast-growing Forsyth County after the National Park Service acquired a parcel bought earlier by the Trust for Public Land.

The land will be part of the Bowmans Island Unit of the recreation area, which stretches along the Chattahoochee River in metro Atlanta, adding to places for hiking, fishing and other activities.

Kent Whitehead, the trust's senior project manager, said the trust paid $2.5 million for the 20 acres (8 hectares) when it bought it in 2017.

The National Park Service bought the land from the trust using money designated by Congress from federal oil and gas drilling revenue.

The land is upstream from a separate 18.5 acre tract the trust bought in 2018. Whitehead said the trust hopes to someday buy a small piece of land between the two larger parcels to connect all the lands.

The trust has been working to buy land within the boundaries designated for the recreation area since the 1990s. More than 1,000 acres (400 hectares) of parkland have been acquired by various groups over time. More than 3 million people a year visit the recreation area.

People are also reading…

George Dusenbury, the trust's Georgia director, said the purchase aids the creation of a 100-mile greenway along the Chattahoochee spanning seven metro Atlanta counties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

