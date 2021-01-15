National threats of violence close South Carolina Statehouse

The South Carolina House and Senate decided not to meet in full Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Committees will meet virtually.

Lawmakers have said they have confidence in state capitol security, in part because of lessons learned during protests in 2015 as the state was taking down the Confederate flags. White supremacists and groups opposed to the rebel banner ended up in the same places at the same time on Statehouse grounds with fights and other disturbances that almost spiraled out of control.

The Statehouse now has barricades that can be rapidly placed to protect doors, block the wide granite steps on either side of the capitol or keep groups of protesters apart from each other before they ever get to close to the Statehouse.

Law enforcement around Columbia also said they learned lessons from violent protests in May over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota.

The mob tried to break into Columbia police headquarters and shattered windows and stole from a number of downtown businesses. Nearly 100 people have been arrested as police comb through social media posts from the riot and 12 officers were hurt, mostly with minor injuries.