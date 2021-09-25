Nationalizing her governor run? 'You bet I am,' Sanders says

Sanders' approach reflects just how polarized the country has become in recent years. Invoking unpopular national Democratic figures is seen as the best voter-motivating tactic, even in local races.

In Iowa, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is expected to run for reelection, is criticizing Biden on numerous issues including federal spending.

In Oklahoma, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who faces reelection next year, has had little to say about his state’s battle with COVID-19 — which hit the grim milestone of 10,000 deaths this week — but issued a slick video on Biden's Afghanistan performance.

Some Democrats are also leaning national. California Gov. Gavin Newsom defeated a recall attempt earlier this month with a campaign that railed against “Trumpism." New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is campaigning on abortion rights and gun control, and at a recent rally, he criticized states like Florida and Texas for their right-wing policies.