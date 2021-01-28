Nation's first second gentleman makes first solo outing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, America's first second gentleman, highlighted food insecurity on his first solo public outing Thursday, saying it's “something everyone needs to be concerned about.”

Emhoff said during the campaign that he would use his groundbreaking role to elevate the issue.

His first solo appearance as the spouse of Kamala Harris, the first woman to be elected vice president, was to meet with representatives of a nonprofit organization with the dual mission of decreasing food insecurity and increasing economic opportunity.

“We’re seeing what we’re seeing on the news with lines of cars," Emhoff told reporters before leaving Kelly Miller Middle School in Washington. He was referring to TV news reports about how the economic hardship caused by the pandemic has forced many people to turn to food banks.

“It's got to be an issue for everybody,” he said. “So, I want to do what I can to amplify it. I think it's something everyone needs to be concerned about.”