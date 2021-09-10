Native Americans draft redistricting proposals in New Mexico

“It’s important that we get these maps in early,” Little said. “We didn’t have the census numbers until recently."

The share of New Mexico residents who identify themselves as Indigenous by race or by combined ancestry was 12.4% according to census results announced in August. Alaska was the most predominantly Native American state, followed by Oklahoma and then New Mexico.

At the same time, Native American politicians have ascended to top legislative leadership posts on committees overseeing taxation, Indian affairs, agriculture and elections, though some frustrations persist about the distribution of state resources to tribal communities.

In April, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, signed a bill that funnels more federal “impact aid” to schools in Native American communities to offset property tax losses on tax-exempt federal and tribal lands.

State Rep. Georgene Louis of Acoma Pueblo on Friday commended tribal communities for their engagement in the redistricting process.

“In New Mexico, I think we’re very fortunate, where the tribes are very active in looking at how we can ensure that we’re involved in the process about selecting our own representatives that will then hold the state accountable," she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0