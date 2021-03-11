Native Americans raise concerns about legislative influence

Morigeau called Campbell's removal a travesty. “Having Native representation on the Human Rights Commission makes sense when you look at the history of discrimination in the state and country," he said.

Bartos also has experience in education and was bureau chief of Adult Protective Services within the health department. As an attorney, he has advocated for the rights of disabled students in public schools, the governor's office said.

“The governor has identified well-qualified Montanans to serve on our state’s boards and commissions who can help lead Montana’s comeback and who share his positive vision for Montana’s future," Stroyke said when asked about the governor not supporting Campbell's nomination.

With a stated goal of preventing voter fraud, Republican lawmakers are moving forward with a series of bills that Native American lawmakers say will result in making it more difficult for tribal members living on reservations to vote.

One would place restrictions on organizations that collect absentee ballots, similar to a voter-passed referendum that has already been declared unconstitutional by a state judge because it places a higher burden on voting rights for Native American who can live many miles from polling places and may not have access to a reliable vehicle and money for gas.