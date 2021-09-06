 Skip to main content
Navajo Nation reports 46 COVID-19 cases, no virus deaths
AP

Navajo Nation reports 46 COVID-19 cases, no virus deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 46 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths as of Sunday.

The tribe has seen nearly 33,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,414 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

Officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.

Any worker who does not show proof of vaccination by Sept. 29 must be tested every two weeks or face discipline.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

