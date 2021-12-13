Navy dive team is trying to remove fuel from Hawaii water

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Navy divers are trying to remove fuel from a water water shaft at Red Hill near Hawaii's Pearl Harbor.

Divers are beginning to make progress and are now able to start “skimming” contaminants that have floated to the surface, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday.

“It’s the beginning stages, we’ll have to see where the Navy’s gonna go next. But at least we’re assessing how well we can start skimming,” said Chief Warrant Officer Jose Castilla, commander of Mobile Diving and Salvage Company 1-8.

The water supply serves about 93,000 people.

Navy officials believe about 14,000 gallons (52,995 liters) of jet fuel spilled at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility inside an access tunnel that provides fire suppression and service lines for the complex. People using the Navy's water in and near the Pearl Harbor military installation reported becoming ill, and the Navy has moved more than 3,000 families off base into Oahu hotels.

When the work began, the Navy dive team had to wear specialized suits to protect them from the hazards in the water. But the suits are bulky and hot and concerns about overheating in the cramped space forced them to change their approach to protect divers.

“Nothing worked really well right off the bat, but we were able to make smattered minor changes in the way we put things together,” said Castilla.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0