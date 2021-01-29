Navy given OK to train in some Washington state parks

The park “has many fragile and sensitive features like wetlands, rocky bluffs, wildflowers, kelp beds, tide pools, old growth,” said Laurie Sherman, who has lived next to the park in Skagit County for 33 years. “Let’s not open the door to training in state parks.”

The Navy has said its rock climbing in Deception Pass State Park would use existing anchors in some places and removable climbing gear in others and “would not leave a trace.”

Some commissioners emphasized the training might occur on 6% or less of state park land and during low-visitation nighttime hours where interactions are unlikely.

“I want our men and women in uniform to be the best trained in the world, and if we can safely make a small sliver of our property available for that purpose, then that’s what we should do,” Commissioner Mark Brown said.

Special operations personnel have been using the Pacific Northwest for training for decades and currently have authorization to use portions of five state parks in the region, military officials said. Western Washington state has a challenging marine water environment.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Skagit Valley Herald.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0