AP

Navy says SEAL candidate dies after Hell Week test

WASHINGTON (AP) — One Navy SEAL candidate died and a second was in the hospital after falling ill just hours after they successfully completed the grueling Hell Week test that ends the first phase of assessment and selection for Navy commandos, the Navy said Saturday.

The Navy said both were rushed to the hospital in California. The Navy said neither one had experienced an accident or unusual incident during the five-and-a-half-day Hell Week.

The test is part of the SEALs BUD/S class, which involves basic underwater demolition, survival and other combat tactics. It comes in the fourth week as SEAL candidates are being assessed and hoping to be selected for training within the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command.

One of the candidates died at Sharp Coronado Hospital in Coronado, California, on Friday. The other was in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

The Navy said the cause of death was not immediately known and was under investigation. The sailor's name was being withheld until 24 hours after his family was notified, in accordance with Navy policy.

People are also reading…

The SEAL program tests physical and psychological strength along with water competency and leadership skills. The program is so grueling that at least 50% to 60% don’t make it through Hell Week, when candidates are pushed to the limit.

The last SEAL candidate to die during the assessment phase was 21-year-old Seaman James Derek Lovelace in 2016. He was struggling to tread water in full gear in a giant pool when his instructor pushed him underwater at least twice. He lost consciousness and died.

His death was initially ruled a homicide by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. A year later, after an investigation, the Navy said it would not pursue criminal charges in Lovelace's drowning. An autopsy revealed he had an enlarged heart that contributed to his death, and that he also had an abnormal coronary artery, which has been associated with sudden cardiac death, especially in athletes.

It was unclear from the autopsy report how much Lovelace’s heart abnormalities contributed to his death.

The latest death also comes just two months after a Navy SEAL commander died from injuries he suffered during a training accident in Virginia. Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, 43, fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter, and he died several days later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

