NC advances bill to prevent 6-year-olds from going to court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina House committee on Wednesday approved a bill to raise the minimum age at which young children have to appear before a judge, ending a roughly three-month period in which the idea stalled within the state legislature.

Children as young as 6 can currently be prosecuted in the North Carolina juvenile court system — the lowest age set by law in the country. If the bill advances through the legislature and is signed into law, the age threshold would increase to 10.

But the bill underwent several changes that make it far more expansive than initially intended. Since the bill was filed in March, it has ballooned in size from five pages to 16.

“It's the first time that I have been involved in what we call a Christmas tree bill, and that is one that starts out as something pretty simple and all these ornaments keep adding onto it that end up having a Christmas tree,” said Rep. Ted Davis, a New Hanover County Republican and chairman of the House judiciary committee that approved the measure.