NC agency unhappy with rule changes in new virus aid bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Language in a bill now on Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk allocating more COVID-19 relief funds from Congress in North Carolina would make it harder to get money out quickly for people struggling with rent and utilities, a state recovery official says.

The General Assembly passed legislation unanimously Thursday that distributes another $1.7 billion in federal assistance and makes changes to how previously allotted funds should be spent.

Provisions in the measure would cap how much of the $546 million in rental and utility aid authorized in a law last month could be spent in each of the 100 counties, news outlets reported. The limits take into account population and median income. The Emergency Rental Assistance program, being operated by the Office of Recovery and Resiliency, also would have to provide the actual rent or utility amount needed for each recipient, rather than payments based on median rent in an area.

The changes come as the state recovery office already has faced challenges distributing money received last year for similar needs.