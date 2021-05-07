NC budget dance slowed as GOP leaders differ on bottom line

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A big question within North Carolina state government at the start of the year was whether Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders could agree on a state budget after reaching a negotiating impasse two years ago.

But right now it's the GOP lawmakers who can't get out of the starting blocks with spending proposals.

House and Senate Republican leaders are still hundreds of millions of dollars apart on how much money they want to spend operating state government for the fiscal year starting July 1, lawmakers said this week. Two years ago, they set a bottom-line spending total in mid-March. The spending cap often signals how much revenue will be set aside in reserves or how much room there will be for tax cuts.

The bargaining has pushed back the legislature's budget-writing schedule. The Senate, which by biennial tradition is tasked this year with passing the first version of the budget, had wanted to send its approved proposal to the House in late April or early May.