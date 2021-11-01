 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NC congressional map that helps GOP gets Senate panel's OK

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans on Monday advanced a proposed congressional district map for the next decade that if enacted would likely make it easier for the GOP to increase the number of candidates from the state heading to Capitol Hill.

A Senate committee voted along party lines for a redistricting plan that reflects population gains counted during the 2020 census that yielded an additional seat for North Carolina, its 14th overall.

The Senate’s congressional plan will be debated by the full chamber on Tuesday. It would put Republicans in a strong position to win 10 of the 14 seats beginning with the 2022 elections, according to Senate Democrats and map analysis such as the Princeton Gerrymandering Project. Any congressional map would have to receive both state House and Senate approval.

GOP leaders hope to give final approval to congressional and General Assembly lines by the end of the week. A House committee was slated Monday to take up a state House map that likely would help Republicans retain their majority in that chamber. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto power doesn't extend to redistricting maps.

People are also reading…

Although senators prohibited themselves from formally using partisan data like voter registration or past election results to create a new map, Democrats argued that it’s obvious the congressional boundaries were drawn with partisan advantage in mind. North Carolina is one of a handful of states where Republican seat gains could help the party retake the U.S. House majority in 2022.

Sen. Ralph Hise, a Mitchell County Republican and congressional map co-author, told reporters that he hadn’t looked at partisan data to evaluate political outcomes. He said the map met other criteria well by minimizing the number of counties overall that are divided between districts and the number of municipalities that are split.

It’s “been a tremendous feat that we’ve been able to accomplish,” Hise said. “And I think it best meets the criteria of anything submitted or considered by the committee.”

Out of the state's current 13 seats, Republicans now hold eight — two fewer compared to after the 2018 elections, after which state judges declared the U.S. House map lines were likely excessively partisan and unconstitutional. They were redrawn, leading to election wins by Democrats Kathy Manning and Deborah Ross.

Should the map get General Assembly approval, Manning's return to Congress would appear difficult. Her current district contains all of Guilford County. Senate Republicans instead want to divide Guilford into three districts, all of which would likely favor a Republican candidate. Although members of Congress only have to live in the state they want to represent, Manning's residence is drawn into the same northwestern district with veteran GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx of Watauga County.

Democrats cited splitting Guilford, Wake and Mecklenburg counties into three districts each as a way to dilute political power of metro Democrats by putting them in districts with conservative voters. They said the state's congressional delegation should reflect the closely divided nature of statewide elections.

“It’s not coincident that it’s only in the urban areas that you subject these counties to that kind of treatment,” Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue of Wake County told Republican colleagues. “This kind of radical extreme effort simply takes (Democrats) out of the process."

The committee's Republican majority rejected a competing map by Democratic Sen. Ben Clark of Hoke County that would have generated more politically competitive districts — likely giving Democrats the chance to win seven seats. The plan also would have kept Guilford County in one district and limited Wake and Mecklenburg to two districts.

One GOP senator said he'd think people living in the urban counties would be pleased to have potentially three members of Congress to represent them, no matter their party affiliation. “That’s a lot more horsepower to advocate for things,” said Sen. Jim Perry of Lenoir County.

The Senate congressional plan also would have Democratic Rep. Alma Adams and Republican Rep. Dan Bishop living in the same Democratic-leaning district in Charlotte. Bishop could run in an adjoining GOP-leaning district where no incumbent currently lives. The maps also would create open seats in a district covering a part of Charlotte and points west, another in five counties south of Raleigh and a third in part of Guilford and points south.

Litigation is looming on whatever GOP districts are ultimately approved. The state NAACP, Common Cause and several voters already have gone to court. They sued last Friday, asking a judge to block legislative districts from being drawn without first examining racial data to ensure districts comply with the federal Voting Rights Act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep.

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Southwest Airlines said it's conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots used a phrase that's become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden during the pilot's greeting to passengers over the plane's public address system.

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half its original size, President Joe Biden's big domestic policy plan is being pulled apart and reconfigured as Democrats edge closer to satisfying their most reluctant colleagues and finishing what's now about a $1.75 trillion package.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Big head' world leaders play in Scottish pipe band

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News