NC court: Official can be sued over misdirected commitment

Hall sent a commitment petition and affidavit that day to the Orange County magistrate's office, where Frederick issued an order and sent it UNC Hospitals, not the Orange County sheriff's office.

The next morning, Hall called Morris' mother, who said deputies had not picked up her son. Frederick told Hall he sent the order to UNC Hospitals because thought Morris was at the hospital. A new order was issued that morning. By then Wynn had entered the house of his sister and nephew, unaware that Morris was experiencing an “acute psychotic episode” and had a crossbow, Tuesday's opinion says.

Wynn was shot in the left side of the neck with an arrow, puncturing his cervical spine and spinal cord. He is a quadriplegic and unable to work, Wynn's 2019 lawsuit said. He also sued the insurance company issuing Frederick's bond.

State attorney Kathryn Shields has defended Frederick in the lawsuit. She wrote in late 2019 that it was reasonable for the magistrate to believe the order should have been returned to police at UNC Hospitals. Frederick also had no duty under the law to issue the order within a certain period of time, Shields wrote.

