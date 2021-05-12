NC criminal justice reform bill gets unanimous OK in Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state senators voted unanimously on Wednesday for a broad criminal justice measure that attempts to weed out misbehaving officers, provide mental health aid to law enforcement and help families view police body camera footage quickly.

The measure was largely written by Republicans but reflected input from Democrats and an array of outside groups and law enforcement lobbying groups after a year of national focus on racial inequity and police shootings of Black residents. The bill now goes to the House, where legislators have approved their own police reforms, some of which also are contained in the omnibus Senate measure.

The Senate bill creates publicly accessible portals to find out whether an officer’s certification has been suspended or revoked. The commissions also would create a database accessible by law enforcement that contains “critical incident information” about when an officer has been involved in a case resulting in death or serious injury. Police officers would have a duty to report a colleague's excessive force to superiors, and trainees or new hires would receive psychological screenings if the bill became law.