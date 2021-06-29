NC farm bill, with biogas permit changes, heads to Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly's annual farm bill received final legislative approval on Tuesday, a measure whose debate centered on a proposed simplified permitting process for hog farms that also want to collect methane gas from waste ponds for energy.

The Senate voted 35-11 in favor of House changes to the measure. Those included removal of a Senate provision that would have altered how the state labor commissioner could act on complaints that workers file alleging discrimination or retaliatory actions by employers.

The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who can sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

The measure directs the Department of Environmental Quality to develop a “general permit” for animal farm operations that allow the owner to construct and operate a farm digester system.