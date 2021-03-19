NC federal attorneys: 24 more charged in voter-fraud probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal North Carolina prosecutor’s office that has been investigating allegations of voter-related fraud said on Friday that 24 more people have been charged over the past 18 months.

Two of the defendants were charged earlier this year with unlawful voting in the 2016 general election, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for eastern North Carolina said.

More than 15 other defendants, including four whose indictments were unsealed Friday, were charged with falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register to vote, according to a list the government released of those charged and their nationalities. The two charged with unlawful voting also are accused of false claims of citizenship.

Several people also have been charged with naturalization fraud and the misuse of immigration visas and other documents.

Those charged are listed as being from Mexico and several central American countries, as well as from France, Yemen, Iraq and Nigeria and other countries. Each defendant was charged individually, and there are no conspiracy charges, according to the news release.