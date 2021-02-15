NC GOP votes to censure Sen. Burr after impeachment vote

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said this weekend on “Fox News Sunday" that Burr's move to convict strengthens the prospects of another Republican who has yet to declare her candidacy for Burr's seat: Lara Trump.

Lara was born along North Carolina's coast in Wilmington and is married to the former president's son Eric. She was active on the campaign trail in 2016 and 2020 and helped garner support for her father-in-law in the Tar Heel state.

Graham told Fox News host Chris Wallace that Burr “just made Lara Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs.”

Whatley did not discuss which candidate he'd support in 2022 but spoke positively of Lara Trump when asked whether he'd like to see her enter the race.

“If Lara were to get in the race, I think she would command widespread and immediate attention across the state,” Whatley said.

He also hopes Burr will remain a visible force in North Carolina politics.